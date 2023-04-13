Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 3,540 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $95.24 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.72. The stock has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.46.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

