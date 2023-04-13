Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,689 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $80.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.75 and its 200 day moving average is $81.18. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.11.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

