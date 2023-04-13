Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 1,218 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,168 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Barclays dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Scotiabank cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.85.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $107.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

