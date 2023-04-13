Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 98.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $989,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 6.0% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KGI Securities cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.42.

KLA Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $370.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.16. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $429.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.59 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Insider Activity

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total transaction of $1,528,459.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,598,349.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,348 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.