Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after buying an additional 342,982 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,442,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,411,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,529,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,976,000 after purchasing an additional 199,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 204.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 271,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,093,000 after purchasing an additional 182,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Societe Generale downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:APD opened at $287.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.69%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

See Also

