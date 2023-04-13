Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,381 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,836 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Enviva were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva by 0.4% during the third quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 28,115,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,688,629,000 after acquiring an additional 116,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enviva by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,568 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,421,000 after buying an additional 189,228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enviva by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,303 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,496,000 after buying an additional 84,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Enviva by 10.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,072,000 after buying an additional 139,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Enviva by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 351,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enviva news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $54,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,100.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enviva Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EVA opened at $23.76 on Thursday. Enviva Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $91.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average of $48.31.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $239.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.54 million. Enviva had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. Analysts forecast that Enviva Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Enviva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.24%. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -139.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVA. Citigroup decreased their price target on Enviva from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Enviva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Enviva from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Enviva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

