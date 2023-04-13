Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $24.30 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 128,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $409.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $451.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $404.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.