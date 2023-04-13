Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 3,453 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,431,000 after buying an additional 367,532 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,994,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,341,000 after acquiring an additional 85,627 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,430,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,141,000 after purchasing an additional 24,019 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,049,000 after purchasing an additional 56,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 978,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,288,000 after purchasing an additional 22,952 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $156.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.72 and its 200 day moving average is $161.51. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $180.20.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

