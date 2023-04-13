Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

ARCC stock opened at $18.36 on Thursday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Ares Capital had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

