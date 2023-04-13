Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 150,090 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6,574.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 13,379,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179,463 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYD opened at $38.04 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.