Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 129 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $240.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $269.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.75.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

