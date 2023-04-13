Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) to Equal Weight

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $32.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

AR stock opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 3.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

