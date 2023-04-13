Western Union (NYSE:WU) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.01% from the company’s previous close.
WU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.97.
Western Union Stock Down 1.7 %
WU stock opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Western Union has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.31.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Western Union by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,952,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,323 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,762,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,300,000 after purchasing an additional 323,537 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.
