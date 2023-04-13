Western Union (NYSE:WU) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.01% from the company’s previous close.

WU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.97.

WU stock opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Western Union has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.31.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 151.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Western Union by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,952,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,323 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,762,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,300,000 after purchasing an additional 323,537 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

