Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,852 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 10,136.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 117.5% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.61 and a 200 day moving average of $91.56. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.33 and a 12 month high of $91.85.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

