Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires 81,850 Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 554,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,850 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.19% of Eton Pharmaceuticals worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ETON opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eton Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ETON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.45% and a negative return on equity of 70.91%. The company had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.