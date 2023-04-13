Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GEM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,508,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TAXF stock opened at $50.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.24. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.