Westside Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 318,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,464,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 63,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,049,000 after buying an additional 30,075 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 346,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,174,000 after buying an additional 14,338 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,327,000. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $654,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF opened at $99.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.02. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $105.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.