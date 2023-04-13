Westside Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,085 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,747 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,979. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ADBE opened at $369.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $169.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $451.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $361.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.62.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.