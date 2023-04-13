Westside Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Essex LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $473,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $420.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $421.98 and a 200 day moving average of $379.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $287.82 and a 1 year high of $445.34.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

