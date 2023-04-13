Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys 12,515 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $9,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 1,005.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 112,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $2,277,392.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 786,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,911,683.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,442,924 shares of company stock worth $27,070,786. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DraftKings Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DKNG. Roth Mkm lowered DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on DraftKings from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on DraftKings from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on DraftKings from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.76.

DKNG opened at $18.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.40. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $21.62.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.