Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 582.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,038,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,960,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980,057 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,582,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,157,000 after acquiring an additional 657,246 shares during the period. VPR Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. VPR Management LLC now owns 3,302,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,865,000 after acquiring an additional 250,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 117.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,233,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,803 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 699.4% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,604,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,121 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $29.39 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.19.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

