Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 21,700 Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF)

Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.
Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,734,000.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of IHYF stock opened at $21.60 on Thursday. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $20.54 and a 1 year high of $23.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average is $21.35.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile
The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF)
- VFC Stock Spring Sale, Good For Value Investors?
- This Still-Young Stock Is A Favorite Among Big Investors
- Why Next Week’s Earnings Report is Good for Johnson & Johnson
- 3 Travel Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- 3 Oil Stocks Rebounding Off Multi-Month Lows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.