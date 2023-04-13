Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 21,700 Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF)

Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,734,000.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IHYF stock opened at $21.60 on Thursday. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $20.54 and a 1 year high of $23.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average is $21.35.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

