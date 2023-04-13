Westside Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $50.32 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $54.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.56.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.