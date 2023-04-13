Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after buying an additional 5,174,427 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181,213 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,374,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,323,000 after acquiring an additional 446,393 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,360,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,738,000 after purchasing an additional 54,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,269,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,410,000 after purchasing an additional 85,249 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $39.39 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $42.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.14.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

