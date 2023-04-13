Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $10.30 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 114.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $10,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.3 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.44.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $253.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.22 and a 200-day moving average of $240.77. The company has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $274.13.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.68%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

