Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Westside Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $690,043,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,239 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,433,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,643,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,157.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.14 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $83.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.56 and its 200-day moving average is $81.37.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
