Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $376,000 Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $947,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.80.

NYSE:WHR opened at $133.95 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $199.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.55 and its 200-day moving average is $141.62.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -24.96%.

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at $350,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

