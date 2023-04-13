Westside Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,175.0% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000.

RDVY stock opened at $45.16 on Thursday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.211 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

