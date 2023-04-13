Westside Investment Management Inc. Invests $726,000 in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CTLT. Bank of America raised their target price on Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays downgraded Catalent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Catalent from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Catalent Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:CTLT opened at $64.25 on Thursday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.69 and a 12-month high of $115.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Catalent had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalent Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.