Westside Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 34,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,377 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $4,319,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $1,345,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $445,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $723,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,856 shares in the company, valued at $44,126,575.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $723,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,856 shares in the company, valued at $44,126,575.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total value of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,000 shares of company stock worth $15,390,065 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $97.96 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $117.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.38 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.40.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $537.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. As a group, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMRN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

