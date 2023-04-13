Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases 102 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 680.0% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $177.34 on Thursday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $201.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.87.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.