Westside Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Deluxe worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLX opened at $15.56 on Thursday. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.87.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. Deluxe had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deluxe Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.47%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Deluxe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Deluxe from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

