Westside Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU opened at $38.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day moving average is $34.46. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.52.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

