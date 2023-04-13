Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 13,064 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Westside Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,064 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,779.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,111.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 747,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,569 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $15.98 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.77.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

