Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 25,085 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Westside Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,085 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $6,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PARA. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.45.

Paramount Global Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.99. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $36.98.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

