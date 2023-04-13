Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 40 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 324.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $369.05 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $276.83 and a 1-year high of $384.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $334.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $350.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.84.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

