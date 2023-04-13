Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 2,668.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter worth $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Pinterest by 1,994.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.73.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Pinterest stock opened at $27.74 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $29.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at $14,523,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $209,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 191,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,343,097.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,625 shares of company stock worth $3,995,038 over the last three months. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

