Westside Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,445 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,793 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3.1% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,562 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 17.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 5.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,912 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FL shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Shares of FL opened at $40.23 on Thursday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.04. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.82%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

