Westside Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.67.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSI opened at $285.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $287.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $269.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

