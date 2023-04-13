Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Receives $136.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.80.

Several research analysts have commented on WHR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR opened at $133.95 on Monday. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $199.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.96%.

Insider Transactions at Whirlpool

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Whirlpool

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 119.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 96.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

