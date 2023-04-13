Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $160.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $170.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.80.

Whirlpool stock opened at $133.95 on Tuesday. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $199.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

