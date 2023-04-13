WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WisdomTree from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

WisdomTree Price Performance

Shares of WT opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.98. WisdomTree has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.91. The stock has a market cap of $933.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.40.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.66 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WisdomTree will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

WisdomTree, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on September 19, 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

