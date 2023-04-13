WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WisdomTree from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.
WisdomTree Price Performance
Shares of WT opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.98. WisdomTree has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.91. The stock has a market cap of $933.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.40.
WisdomTree Company Profile
WisdomTree, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on September 19, 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WisdomTree (WT)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.