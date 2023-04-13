WW International (NYSE:WW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WW International (NYSE:WW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
WW International Stock Performance
WW opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. WW International has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $11.03. The company has a market capitalization of $458.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.65.
WW International Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WW International (WW)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.