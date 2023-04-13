Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.20. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

