Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Down 3.2%

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.76. Approximately 256,279 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,140,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.
ZUO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Zuora to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Zuora by 183.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 213,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 138,038 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Zuora by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 52,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Zuora by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,885,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,053,000 after buying an additional 197,661 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zuora by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 831,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after buying an additional 415,537 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.
