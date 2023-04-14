10,000 Shares in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Acquired by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in bluebird bio by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in bluebird bio by 22.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in bluebird bio by 142.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in bluebird bio by 82.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in bluebird bio by 27.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $3.27 on Friday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.17.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in researching, developing and commercializing potentially transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. It also offers ZYNTEGLO or beti-cel and SKYSONA or eli-cel gene therapies. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C.

