134,246 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 134,246 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,155,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $48,358.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,546 shares of company stock worth $12,443,957 over the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 3.0 %

META opened at $220.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $224.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.02.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

