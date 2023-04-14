1,528 Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Acquired by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BN. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $864,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Brookfield Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:BN opened at $32.90 on Friday. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.74.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Featured Articles

