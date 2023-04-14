18,178 Shares in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Acquired by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, Chairman Douglas D. Wheat sold 143,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $489,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 210,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,364.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Julie Silcock sold 66,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $231,712.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,421.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Douglas D. Wheat sold 143,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $489,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 210,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,364.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OSG opened at $3.94 on Friday. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $4.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $121.76 million during the quarter.

Overseas Shipholding Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag trade. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

See Also

