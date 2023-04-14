184 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EL. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 496.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 286.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.58.

Insider Activity

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EL opened at $251.50 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $285.79. The company has a market cap of $89.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.65 and a 200-day moving average of $238.59.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.23%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.